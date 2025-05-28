LSU football is impacted by the proposed Big Ten and Southeastern Conference scheduling model. But how does Brian Kelly feel about it?

The veteran Tigers coach sounded off on the scheduling alliances featuring the two super conferences. The SEC and Big Ten are responsible for producing the last six college football national champions. That includes the 2019 LSU team pre-Kelly.

Is Kelly all for scheduling against the likes of Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, even USC and UCLA down the road? Kelly stood up and backed this idea, per John Talty of CBS Sports Wednesday.

“Our first goal would be wanting to play Big Ten teams as coaches,” Kelly said. “I can speak for the room. We want to play Big Ten teams but you've got to get a partner. You've got to get a partner who says we're in for that, too. So we've made our voice clear, our athletic directors know that as well that we would like that. Our commissioner obviously heard us well. The rest will be up to what gets negotiated.”

LSU HC Brian Kelly dives further into Big Ten-SEC scheduling alliance

Kelly coaches in a conference rich in producing NFL talent and national title contenders. However, he knows the Big Ten has the upper-hand in one area.

“The Big Ten right now holds it on the SEC,” Kelly said. “They've won the last two national championships, that's the reality of it.”

Kelly further dove into why he's all in on this scheduling alliance.

“We want to get challenged in that regard and we'd like to be able to get that done,” Kelly said. “That's up to the commissioner and the ADs, but that's the wish of the room.”

Kelly alludes that the ball is in the court of LSU athletic director Scott Woodward. But also SEC commissioner Greg Sankey.

The incoming fourth-year Tigers coach is aiming for nine SEC games plus the Big Ten regular season matchup. Not every SEC head coach is on board with this idea, per Talty.

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman prefers eight conference games and four non-conference contests. But a Big Ten matchup helps fill the latter. Another hurdle is SEC schools preserving annual in-state rivalry games outside of conference play — a la Florida versus Florida State or South Carolina against Clemson. An SEC-Big Ten deal could impact those contests.