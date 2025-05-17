Georgia football attracts recruits from all over thanks to its aggressive, championship brand of football. The Bulldogs already landed a four-star over Alabama on Monday. Now Kirby Smart and company are pursuing an NFL legend's son.

The Bulldogs offered Cooper Witten on the college football recruiting trail Saturday. Dallas Cowboys fans are familiar with the surname. The 2027 linebacker and safety is the son of famed tight end Jason Witten. The son took to X to reveal his new offer.

Witten not only tagged the multiple national title winning head coach Smart in his offer. He cites defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann and defensive analyst Bryson Allen-Williams as the men recruiting him to Athens.

But for Georgia and Smart, this additionally means pursuing a legacy recruit from Tennessee.

Georgia competing with SEC rivals for Jason Witten's 5-star son

Witten is already winning over power conference schools off multiple traits. Nearly 25 programs have already offered. Georgia is facing early competition from Arkansas, Auburn, LSU, Texas and Jason Witten's alma mater among the SEC choices. Defending national champion Ohio State, plus College Football Playoff teams SMU and Arizona State have also extended early offers to Witten.

Bloodlines aren't the only reason teams have offered, though. Gabe Brooks of 247Sports dove into what sticks out about Witten's play.

“Athletic, physical, likely role-versatile second-level defensive piece who plays with a relentless motor,” Brooks wrote in the first sentence of his evaluation. He added how Witten brings a “natural football IQ” to the field too.

Much like dad, Witten wants the football. Except he's on defense hunting for the pigskin. He grabbed five interceptions and took two back for touchdowns during the 2024 season. He also snatched two picks, including taking one to the end zone in '23 — his freshman season.

Witten is a stout special teamer, too. The 6-foot-1, 210-pounder blocked three field goals as a freshman. He even returned a kick for the touchdown.

Georgia is already delivering epic results on the recruiting trail. Five-star quarterback Jared Curtis chose the Bulldogs on Cinco de Mayo. The Bulldogs also nabbed highly touted Army transfer Elo Modozie in the college football transfer portal on April 20. Now they're making the son of an NFL legend a key priority for the 2027 class.