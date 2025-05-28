The PGA Tour is at Jack's Place this week, as the 50th anniversary of The Memorial Tournament will be held. On the eve of the tournament teeing off, PGA Tour professionals play alongside amateurs in the pro-am. On Wednesday, that included Justin Thomas playing with Ohio State football coach Ryan Day and college football legend Nick Saban.

One would expect much of Thomas' post-round press conference to revolve around this week's tournament. Instead, he spoke at length about his round with the Ohio State football coach. And as an Alabama Crimson Tide alum, he had some very interesting things to say.

“I actually joked with Coach Saban coming up 18. I was like, man, I hate to say this, but Coach Day's a really, really good dude, and I hate that I'm going to maybe have to root for Ohio State a little bit because of how nice of a guy he was,” said Thomas.

Following some golf questions, another reporter brought the conversation back to coach Ryan Day.

“He impressed me for what he said beforehand. He's like, ‘I've never done one of these.' And he's like, ‘I'm going to be nervous and everything…' But he hit a lot of really good shots. He definitely struck me as somebody, if he gave it some time and some practice, that he really could be a solid player.”

Of course, the Ohio State football program is coming off a banner year. Despite losing to their hated rival Michigan Wolverines, again, the Buckeyes still went on to win the National Championship. But only did they win the title, but they also basically hammered everyone along the way in the College Football Playoff.

It sounds like recruiting is not the only thing the Ohio State coach does well. Who knows, maybe when the dust settles on his career in college football, we'll see him on the golf course more frequently.