Tom Thibodeau and the New York Knicks refused to go quietly. Down 3-1 and facing elimination, they took command at Madison Square Garden in Game 5, overpowering Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers 111-94 to keep their season alive and send the series back to Indianapolis for Game 6.

Jalen Brunson delivered another superstar-level outing with 32 points, while star forward Karl-Anthony Towns stepped up with a crucial 24. It was the kind of hard-nosed, must-win performance Knicks fans thrive on. But just as pivotal as New York’s resilience was the way the Pacers’ star Haliburton faded into the background.

Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau credited a collective defensive effort for limiting Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton, telling reporters after the game, “It was probably a combination of him missing some shots he normally makes, but I thought our guys were tied together and trying to make him work for everything. And that’s what you have to do, you have to fight to win every possession.”

"I thought our guys were tied together and trying to make him work for everything" Tom Thibodeau talks about the job the Knicks did on Tyrese Haliburton tonight:

Haliburton, who had dazzled for the Pacers throughout the playoffs and lit up the Knicks in previous matchups, was nearly invisible in Game 5. He managed just eight points on a cold 2-of-7 shooting night and added only six assists, a far cry from his usual impact.

The Knicks overwhelm the Pacers

There is no denying the Knicks defense overwhelmed the Pacers in Game 5. New York collected 10 steals, forced 19 turnovers, and limited Indiana to just 40.5 percent shooting from the field, marking their worst shooting performance of the playoffs.

The Pacers managed only 74 shot attempts, their lowest total all season. Even if Haliburton missed a few shots he typically hits, the Knicks' relentless pressure, physical defense, and sharp execution clearly threw him off and made his night a constant struggle.

Game 5 finally revealed the formula to take down this explosive Pacers squad. The energy was on another level, the defense pressed relentlessly, and the key players delivered when it mattered most. Now the question remains: can they capture that same intensity, pull off a win on the road in Game 6, and start believing in the possibility of making a deeper run to the NBA Finals?

What really worked for the Knicks in Game 5 was their defense, pure and straightforward. After being exposed in earlier contests, they showed up completely focused. Their rotations tightened up, their communication was much clearer, and they consistently disrupted Indiana’s offensive flow. The Pacers, who thrive on quick scoring runs, were forced into difficult shot attempts throughout the game.

A key factor was how well they shut down Tyrese Haliburton. After his strong Game 4 showing, the Knicks focused on limiting him in Game 5. They succeeded in holding him to just eight points on 2-of-7 shooting. If they keep disrupting Haliburton’s rhythm and control of the Pacers’ offense, their chances of winning the series rise significantly.

The “Knicks in 7” chants filled MSG for a reason. They’re now one win away. If the Knicks want to keep their comeback alive, this is the formula they need to follow.