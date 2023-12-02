The Bulldogs head coach offered injury updates on Brock Bowers, Ladd McConkey, and Rara Thomas.

Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart issued some promising injury news in the hours leading up to tonight's matchup against Alabama. Tight end Brock Bowers was one of many Georgia Bulldogs who entered the week of preparation for the SEC Championship game banged up. But the team has got some promising news Saturday morning.

On3's Nick Schultz reports that Bowers will try to go tonight, along with wide receivers Ladd McConkey and Rara Thomas. According to Schultz, how each of the Georgia football weapons fare in on-field warmups will be a critical factor in whether or not they'll play.

“See how they feel, see if they'll be able to go and compete,” Smart said, “It's hard when you don't practice all week. They were part of some walk-throughs, but they haven't practiced all week, have been unable. It's really been tough on Rara and Ladd. Brock was able to do some running and some things.”

Browers has been instrumental to the Bulldogs' success this season with six touchdowns and 51 receptions for 661 receiving yards — an average of 13 yards per reception.

Ladd McConkey has 26 catches for 418 yards and two touchdowns, while fellow receiver Rara Thomas has 23 catches for 383 yards.

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck has thrown for 3,495 yards and 22 touchdowns this season. His 85.4 passer rating is seventh best amongst all FBS quarterbacks.

The Bulldogs enter the game as the number one team in the country and the College Football Playoff rankings and as the clear-cut favorite to hoist the National Championship trophy at Houston's NRG Stadium on January 8th, 2024.