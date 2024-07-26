Georgia football wide receiver Rara Thomas has reportedly been arrested on multiple counts, per Jake Rowe of On3. Thomas is reportedly facing three “family violence” charges, two of which are counts of battery. The third is second-degree cruelty to children, On3 reports. Thomas was previously arrested in 2023 on family violence and false imprisonment charges. Those charges were ultimately dropped, per Brooks Austin of si.com.

Georgia football receiver Rara Thomas' career at college level

Georgia football always expects to compete at a high level. The Bulldogs were hoping that Thomas would play an important role in the offense during the 2024 season. However, his future with the team is seemingly now in question.

Thomas, 21, recorded 23 receptions in his first season with Georgia football during the 2023 campaign. He added 383 yards and one touchdown through the air. Thomas had previously played two years at Mississippi State, where he displayed signs of becoming a star receiver.

At Mississippi State, Thomas had 12 touchdowns and 878 yards across two seasons. He ended up entering the Transfer Portal following his second season with Mississippi State and received interest around the college football world. In the end, Thomas committed to play with Georgia football.

Thomas played well during his first year with the Bulldogs. Still, he had room to improve. Again, there was a chance that Thomas could have taken a big step forward in 2024. His talent and ability to go along with Georgia's high-powered offensive attack would have been a recipe for success.

At the moment, it is uncertain what Thomas' college football future holds. Georgia football will certainly continue to closely monitor the situation. The Bulldogs will attempt to find a way to move forward amid the wide receiver's arrest.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Rara Thomas' legal situation as they are made available.