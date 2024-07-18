The college football offseason is almost over as we are halfway through July. The season will get going in about a month and a half, and college football fans everywhere are eager for the new beginning. College football fever is rampant across the country as we get closer to the season, but also because of the new EA Sports NCAA 25 video game that just came out on Monday. All in all, it's an exciting time to be a college football fan, and one fan base that is excited for the season is Georgia football fans. The Bulldogs have a big season ahead of them.

This college football season is going to be a big one for a number of reasons. The sport is going through big changes, and some of those changes are going to be seen for the first time this season. Let's take a look at what some of them are.

First off, there are going to be some new rules seen this year in college football, and some fans aren't really in favor of them. Perhaps the biggest change is the addition of the two-minute warning. Fans have already started getting sick at all of the commercials that are happening in today's era of college football, and the two-minute warning is another way for tv networks to get more commercial times in.

The bigger changes, however, come with conference realignment and the expanded College Football Playoff. College football is going to look completely different next year because of those two things. California schools playing in the Atlantic Coast Conference? Yeah, things are changing.

Conference realignment has shaken things up big time in college football. The power five is no longer a thing as the Pac-12 is essentially dead. Every team left for a new conference except for Oregon State and Washington State. Those two teams have scheduling alliances with the Mountain West.

Every other Pac-12 school found a new home. Utah, Colorado, Arizona and Arizona State are now in the Big 12. Oregon, Oregon State, USC and UCLA joined the Big Ten. Lastly, Cal and Stanford joined the ACC (makes a ton of sense, right?).

The other big change with conferences comes in the SEC. Oklahoma and Texas are both leaving the Big 12 and they will join the SEC. The Big Ten and the SEC are loaded with good teams and seem on the verge of forming two super conferences.

This season, we will also see 12 teams make the College Football Playoff. For about a month, the College Football Playoff will be happening. Some people aren't in favor of the big expansion, but there will be more marquee college football games, and it's hard to be too upset about that.

All in all, this is going to be one of the biggest college football seasons of all time. The game is changing, and this is the start of a new era.

Georgia football is coming for everything this season

Georgia football won the national championship in 2021 and 2022, but after losing to Alabama in the SEC title game, they failed to make the College Football Playoff. The Bulldogs were 12-0 and ranked #1 before that close loss, but it knocked them all the way out of the top four. In another year, Georgia might've still had enough on their resume to get in, but last year wasn't that year.

The Bulldogs went on to play in the most depressing Orange Bowl game maybe ever. They took on Florida State, who also just barely missed out on the playoff after going 13-0 and winning the ACC. It's safe to say that neither team was very happy about being in the Orange Bowl. Still, Georgia showed up and absolutely stomped the Seminoles in a 63-3 massacre. The game proved that the Bulldogs were the best team left out of the playoff, and they were probably better than a team or two that did make it.

Now, a new season is almost here, and Georgia is looking to get back to the mountaintop of college football. Right now, Michigan is wearing the crown after taking down Alabama and Washington in last year's CFP, but the Bulldogs are the favorite to win it all this season.

Georgia football is coming for it all this season. They are expected to be one of the best teams in college football, and they are favorite to win the SEC and the national title. They also have the player with the second best odds to win the Heisman in quarterback Carson Beck. Here are three predictions for the Bulldogs this season.

Carson Beck will win the Heisman

Georgia football has Carson Beck coming back this season, and that gives them a leg up and almost every team in the country. This is a down year for QBs in college football, so returning a QB like Carson Beck gives the Bulldogs a big advantage. He is going to be one of the best QBs this season, and if he has a season like he did last year, he will be in the Heisman conversation. He threw for nearly 4,000 yards last season and he threw 24 touchdowns compared to six interceptions. Except Carson Beck to get over 4,000 yards this season, over 30 touchdowns, and he'll keep the picks to five or less. There's your Heisman winner.

Georgia football will win the SEC

Georgia was close to winning a second straight SEC title last year, but they came up short against Alabama. The Bulldogs have been the best team in college football over the course of the past three seasons, but they have just one SEC title to show for it. They will add another this season. With the amount of talent they have on this team and no more Nick Saban, there is nothing stopping this Georgia team.

Georgia football win the national title

Get ready for a dominant run from the Georgia football team. It started in 2021 with the first national championship. Remember, Alabama didn't win it all every year under Nick Saban, but they dominated college football while he was the coach. Last year's CFP miss does not mean that Georgia is going away. Saban is gone, and Georgia's time is officially here. There is nothing in their way in the SEC, and they are the best team in college football. The Bulldogs will win their third national title in four years.