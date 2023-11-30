Alabama and Georgia will rematch in the SEC Championship game;, a game that has huge repercussions on the College Football Playoff.

For over a decade, Alabama was college football's most prestigious and dominant program. That honor now belongs to Georgia. Still, to this day these two football programs are arguably the two best and most important in the nation. Therefore, the SEC Championship game will have nearly as much anticipation and hype as the College Football Playoff will, and it will definitely have big ramifications for that event. With Georgia and Alabama set to face each other in the SEC Championship, we will explain everything that you need to know about the game.

When and where is the SEC Championship game?

Georgia and Alabama will play in the state of Georgia but not at the Bulldog's home field. The SEC Championship is at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, and has been since the stadium opened in 2017. Kickoff for the game on Saturday, Dec. 2, is at 4 p.m. ET.

CBS will be broadcasting the SEC Championship. Brad Nessler will provide the play-by-play, and Gary Danielson will add color.

Date: Saturday, Dec. 2 | Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium — Atlanta, Georgia

TV channel: CBS

Odds: Georgia -6.5 | O/U 55.5

Georgia storylines

Despite winning the last two National Championships, Georgia hasn't had much luck in the SEC Championship when facing Alabama. The two schools have met in the SEC Championship three times prior, and Alabama won all three of those games. Most recently, Alabama beat Georgia 41-24 in the 2021 SEC Championship game. However, Georgia got their revenge in the National Championship when they beat Alabama 33-18 that same year.

This season, Georgia has been the clear-cut best team in college football. They have been number one in the AP Poll all season, and they are the number one team in the College Football Playoff rankings. Their scoring offense is ranked eighth (39.6 points per game), and their scoring defense is ranked sixth (15.8 points per game).

Ironically, the last time Georgia lost was in the 2021 SEC Championship against Alabama. If their national title that year wasn't revenge enough, getting their first SEC Championship victory over the Crimson Tide surely would be.

Georgia certainly has the pieces to do it. They've been dominant for well over three straight seasons now, and Kirby Smart would love to beat the team he was previously a coach on. Carson Beck is the Bulldog's quarterback. Many thought Beck wouldn't be able to replicate the success that Stetson Bennett had in Georgia, but the quarterback has been similarly productive. Beck is 10th in passing yards with 3,495, and that would have surprised many coming into the season. The quarterback doesn't have to do everything, though, as he still has a talented team around him to lean on. Brock Bowers is the best tight end in the nation, and Daijun Edwards and Kendall Milton have combined for 21 touchdowns from scrimmage.

The Bulldogs' defense is once again stacked with NFL talent as well. Javon Bullard, Kamari Lassiter, Smael Mondon Jr., and Nazir Stackhouse should all hear their name called on draft night, but the team is a well-balanced unit, and nobody dominates the stat sheets more so than others. Alabama has their number in this game, though. Proving that they belong in the same conversations as Alabama can't happen unless they finally beat the Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship.

Alabama storylines

Georgia has been college football's darling all season long. That wasn't the case for the Crimson Tide this year. Alabama was heavily scrutinized after dropping a game to Texas early and narrowly beating a couple of other teams in the early portion of the regular season. Alabama even fell out of the top 10 for a while, a rarity for the team under Nick Saban. In fact, it was something that hadn't happened since 2015. That season, Alabama clawed back and became National Champions.

Alabama has created a similarly iconic comeback of a season this year since their early struggles, but they will need to beat Georgia to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive. Since the College Football Playoff first began in 2014, no team ranked as low as Alabama (eighth) at this point in the season has jumped into the top four. Alabama will most definitely need some luck on their side, but they are by no means eliminated from contention. Texas and Florida State losses would help Alabama, but everything starts with taking care of their own business in Atlanta.

Alabama is hot, and taking down the nation's top team is not nearly as daunting of a task as it seemed a few weeks ago. Alabama's 10-game winning streak includes wins over three ranked opponents as well as a classic victory in the Iron Bowl over Auburn.

Alabama is led by Jalen Milroe at the quarterback position. While his plea for the Heisman might be a little overzealous, he has still had an impressive season defined by overcoming adversity. Benched earlier in the season, Milroe has gone on to throw 2,526 yards and score 33 total touchdowns. And he certainly had a signature moment last week when he threw a game-winning touchdown to Isaiah Bond.

There is a lot at stake in the SEC Championship game, and few teams would want to go toe-to-toe with either Georgia or Alabama right now. This is a game everyone wants to see, though, and the smart money says it will deliver another classic.