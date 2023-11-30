Georgia football head coach, Kirby Smart, shares a concerning injury update on star tight end, Brock Bowers.

The Georgia football program aims to win its third consecutive National Championship. However, they must first face the Alabama Crimson Tide to determine the winner of the SEC Championship. Unfortunately, the Bull Dogs could be without star tight end, Brock Bowers.

When asked about the injury situation, head coach Kirby Smart didn't sound too confident about Bowers, according to Brandon Zimmerman of ESPN. Smart claims that Bowers and a few other players “have not been able to do a lot.”

“Kirby Smart asked about the availability of Brock Bowers, Ladd McConkey, Tate Ratledge, and Rara Thomas for Saturday. ‘Great question. I'm trying to figure that out myself. They have not been able to do a lot.'”

Not having Brock Bowers would be a problem for this Georgia football team. He's proven to be an absolute stud. Considering the Bull Dogs are facing Alabama, they'll want to perform their best. Especially with the College Football Playoffs right around the corner.

Brock Bowers fell to an ankle injury early in the season. It's been hindering him ever since. Even so, when he's on the field he's been as consistent as ever. Through nine games this season, the Georgia football star has totaled 51 receptions, 661 yards, and seven total touchdowns.

With that said, Bowers is going to be one to monitor leading up to the game. He could be a game-time-decision as well. Regardless, Kirby Smart and the Bull Dogs will make a decision on Brock Bowers in the coming days. Georgia football will play Alabama on Saturday, December 2.