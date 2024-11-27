With one week left in the regular season, the Tar Heels fired head coach Mack Brown on Tuesday. As a result, fans and insiders are breaking out the hot board for head coaching candidates. ESPN's Pete Thamel actually named a Georgia football assistant as a candidate for the job.

Via ESPN's College Football Live, Thamel broke down how the Tar Heel program got to this point. Additionally, he reported that Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann is a name to watch for the job going forward.

“For assistant coaches, Glenn Schumann at Georgia and Al Golden at Notre Dame are two names,” said Thamel.

Schumann has been the Bulldogs' defensive coordinator since 2022 and has been with the program since 2016. He became the team's defensive coordinator after Dan Lanning left to be the head coach for Oregon.

Georgia locked into yet another SEC Championship Game appearance

For over a decade, everyone viewed Alabama football as the best team and program in the SEC by a wide margin. That's changed now, as Georgia football has taken that role. After a crazy week in the SEC in Week 13 of the college football season, the Bulldogs clinched a spot in the 2024 SEC Championship Game.

With their clinching, it will mark the fourth time Georgia has made the big game in a row. It also all but guarantees them a spot in the College Football Playoff as well.

To add on to just how dominant Georgia has been, they've made six of the last seven SEC Championship Games. They've won just two of them, though. The thing is – Georgia making the big game this year is different. Now that divisions no longer exist, it is just the best two teams in the SEC that make it, not the best from each division. Simply, it is a lot more difficult than it has been in the past.