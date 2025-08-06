In a federal case that has rocked the Miami Heat organization, 62-year-old Marcos Thomas Perez, an ex-security officer for the team and a retired Miami police officer, has been charged with transporting and transferring stolen goods in interstate commerce. Federal authorities allege Perez systematically stole over 400 game-worn jerseys and valuable memorabilia during his tenure from 2016 to 2021 with the Heat, and later while working as an NBA security employee from 2022 to 2025.

Perez reportedly had access to a secured equipment room at the Kaseya Center, home of the Heat, where the team stored hundreds of historic items intended for a future Miami Heat museum. Over three years, he allegedly sold more than 100 of these stolen items through online brokers, collecting an estimated $2 million. Many of these items were sold well below market value.

One of the most notable examples involves a game-worn LeBron James NBA Finals jersey. Perez allegedly sold the item for roughly $100,000, but it was later auctioned by Sotheby’s for a staggering $3.7 million, revealing the deep financial impact of the thefts.

On April 3, 2025, authorities executed a search warrant at Perez’s residence and reportedly recovered nearly 300 additional stolen jerseys and memorabilia items. The Miami Heat organization later confirmed the authenticity of the stolen goods, all of which were traced back to their facility.

Perez made his initial appearance in federal court on a single count related to the interstate sale of stolen property. The FBI Miami Field Office is leading the investigation, with the assistance of the Miami Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Moore is prosecuting the case.

The Heat have declined to comment on the matter, citing the ongoing investigation. The full scope of the losses is still being evaluated.