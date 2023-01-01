By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

Stetson Bennett already cemented his legacy in Georgia football history after winning it all last year. The 25-year-old quarterback is now inarguably immortal in Bulldogs lore after completing the College Football Playoff comeback against Ohio State on New Year’s Eve.

Bennett was clearly still flush with a mix of adrenaline and emotion as he was interviewed just moments after Ohio State’s Noah Ruggles missed the game-winning field goal attempt that would have sent Georgia home:

“They’re a freakin’ unbelievable team,” the Georgia football star said of Ohio State. “We fought and we fought and they beat us in what seemed like the whole game.”

Georgia was down two touchdowns to start the fourth quarter and looked like they were going to be one-and-done in the College Football Playoff this year. But Stetson Bennett led the ferocious comeback that culminated with wide receiver Adonai Mitchell, who’s had an injury-riddled season, coming up large exactly when Georgia football needed him.

“Just cause he was out, it doesn’t change who he was,” Stetson Bennett said on trusting Adonai Mitchell in that moment. “We had to get back on the same page. But I knew at the top of that route that there’s not many people who can stay with him, quickness-wise. I just trusted him.”

"When we scored, I was scared to death because [Ohio State] played a hell of a game on offense." Stetson Bennett on Georgia's game-winning TD drive. pic.twitter.com/loHcFpLLbe — ESPN (@espn) January 1, 2023

There’s never been a comeback from at least 14 down in the fourth quarter in College Football Playoff history. That’s why even Stetson Bennett thought Georgia’s football season was dead in the water. That is, until it wasn’t.

“If you would have told me that when we were down whatever we were down in the fourth, I would have been like, ‘you are crazy.’ We’ll see you there,” he said.

TCU vs. Georgia. Max Duggan vs. Stetson Bennett. The College Football Playoff final is set.