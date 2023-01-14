The Georgia Bulldogs put the finishing touches on their undefeated national championship season with a celebratory parade Saturday. Quarterback Stetson Bennett had a loud message for Georgia supporter and haters.

The Bulldogs finished the season with a 15-0 record, and they concluded their title run with an overwhelming 65-7 triumph against upstart TCU. Bennett said the team was motivated because so many observers had negative assessments of the Bulldogs.

“We kept winning,” Bennett said. “Y’all didn’t want to believe it. … We got two rings, you know?”

Bennett was named the offensive MVP of the victory over Ohio State and the triumph over the Horned Frogs. He completed 18 of 25 passes for 304 yards with 4 touchdowns and no interceptions against TCU.

Bennett made his remarks at Georgia’s Sanford Stadium at the conclusion of the parade. The Bulldogs were greeted by their supportive fans, many of whom were holding up 3 fingers in an attempt to motivate the team to go for the three-peat.

Stetson Bennett went 28-3 as a starter during his career with the Bulldogs. He is a likely late-round selection in the upcoming NFL draft this spring. He clearly has excellent leadership skills and other intangibles, but Bennett is small for the position at 5-11 and 190 pounds.

The Bulldogs will have to find an adequate replacement for Bennett and that won’t be easy. Other key Georgia players who will enter the NFL Draft include tight end Darnell Washington and cornerback Kelee Ringo. They will be joined by defensive tackle Jalen Carter, offensive tackle Broderick Jones, edge rusher Nolan Smith and safety Chris Smith.