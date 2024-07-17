The Georgia Bulldogs' 2023 season did not go how they planned it would. The two-time defending National Championships were robbed a chance of a three-peat after losing in the SEC Championship Game to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Though a large portion of last year's team departed for the NFL, they retain another powerhouse in Athens. Georgia football will be a premier power again in 2024, especially with players like Mykel Williams, Carson Beck, and Earnest Greene III returning to campus.

Mykel Williams is the next Georgia star defensive lineman

The Bulldogs have been churning out difference-makers on the defensive lineman on a yearly basis it seems. Players like Travon Walker, Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt, Jalen Carter, and Nolan Smith have all gone in the first round of the NFL Draft since 2022. Plenty more have joined them in the preceding rounds.

One player who is looking to join the first-round club soon is Mykel Williams. Williams' numbers aren't the flashiest playing on Georgia's loaded defensive line but his athleticism and skill pops on film. He's incredibly disruptive in both the pass and run game and can play on the edge on the interior.

Williams has racked up nine sacks over the last two seasons. His advanced numbers are even better that clearly show a big impact in all facets of the game defensively. Georgia football and head coach Kirby Smart have done a great job finding and developing these beasts of defensive linemen who quickly make a big impact in the NFL. Williams is the next one in line.

Carson Beck the QB1?

The Bulldogs have been asserted their dominance over the college football landscape over the last few years without top-notch quarterback play. That won't be the case this year with Carson Beck returning for his second season as Georgia's starter. Beck was great in his first year at the helm in Athens. He completed 72.4% of his passes, averaged 9.5 yards per attempt, and totaled 3,941 yards and 24 touchdowns to six interceptions.

Beck does have his work cut out for him this season though. His best receiving weapons in Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey all got selected in the top 34 of the 2024 NFL Draft. But Georgia is still well-stocked in that department with the likes of Oscar Delp, Rara Thomas, and Dillon Bell returning.

Beck is poised for another stellar season in 2024. He is going to be one of the best players in all of college football again this year.

Another star offensive lineman in Earnest Greene III

It isn't just on the defensive line where Georgia has routinely put great players in the NFL. The same applies on the other side of the trenches. Players like Amarius Mims, Broderick Jones, Andrew Wilson, Isaiah Wilson, and Isaiah Wynn have been first-round picks for the Bulldogs since 2017. Another will join the ranks soon in Earnest Greene III.

Greene III was outstanding for Georgia last season. He played on 478 pass-blocking snaps and allowed just one sack in that time according to PFF. And that was his first season as a starter for the Bulldogs.

Greene III is only a sophomore, meaning he will be just 22 years old by the time the 2025 NFL Draft comes around. Him being this good and that young will only make him an even more attractive prospect. He should keep the momentum going this upcoming college season before making way to the NFL. Greene III is another Bulldog to watch closely this year.