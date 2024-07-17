Conference realignment is a big talking point in college football right now as we are about to see some big differences during the 2024 season. A lot of big schools have changed conferences, but one that didn't is Florida State football. The Seminoles are still in the ACC, but they have made headlines recently as it seems like they would ideally want a new home. However, now that the Big Ten and SEC have just made big changes, it doesn't seem like either of them want Florida State.

There's no question about it: The Big Ten and the SEC are the two best conferences in college football right now. They have been the best for the most part in recent years, but now it's clear that they are above the other power conferences. So, a team like Florida State football would want to go to one of those two conferences if they were going to leave the ACC. Unfortunately for the Seminoles, it doesn't seem likely. In fact, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey took a not-so-subtle shot at Florida State during SEC Media Days, so that isn't a great sign.

“Georgia was one of the best four teams (in the nation) and didn't get in (the Playoff),” Greg Sankey said, according to a post from Matt Hayes. “But you didn't see us jumping up and down and complaining and hanging national championship banners.”

Both Florida State football and Georgia got left out of the College Football Playoff last season after having terrific years. The Bulldogs were 12-0 and ranked #1 in the country heading into the SEC title game against Alabama, but they fell short against the Crimson Tide, a College Football Playoff team. One loss to a team like that doesn't always spell your fate, but it did for Georgia last season.

Georgia did look like the better team on the football field, and that proved to be the case, but it was pretty understandable why the Seminoles were so upset about getting left out of the CFP. They went 13-0 and won the ACC, and they didn't make it because of an injury to quarterback Jordan Travis.

Georgia dismantled Florida State in the Orange Bowl

Florida State football and Georgia were the two most unhappy New Year's Six teams of all time last year as they met up in the Orange Bowl after missing the College Football Playoff. A lot of Seminoles stars opted out of the game as they didn't want to risk getting injured before going to the NFL, and that certainly did contribute a little bit to the lopsided result. But, Georgia won by 60 points. The final score was 63-3. Most people outside of Tallahassee agree that the Orange Bowl showed that Florida State wasn't CFP material.

Still, a lot of Seminoles fans thought that their 13-0 record was enough to argue that they were the best team in college football last year, and that because of the opt outs, the result of the Orange Bowl didn't mean anything. That is what Greg Sankey was referencing with his comments.

Florida State might be looking for a new home in the next couple of years, but right now, it doesn't seem like the SEC is looking to bring them in.