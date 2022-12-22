By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

The Georgia football program landed Mississippi State sophomore wide receiver Rara Thomas from the NCAA transfer portal, according to a Thursday tweet from The Athletic college football senior writer Max Olson and an announcement via Thomas’s twitter.

Rara Thomas ranked 15th in the Athletic’s best available NCAA transfer portal rankings after he led the Bulldogs in receiving yards this season, Olson added. The sophomore’s 626 receiving yards led the next-highest receiver, sophomore Rufus Harvey, by 154 yards. Thomas also added seven receiving touchdowns, good enough for second on the squad behind senior receiver Caleb Ducking.

A recruit of Steve Spurrier Jr., son of two-time ACC Coach of the Year and seven-time SEC Coach of the Year Steve Spurrier, the former three-star receiver chose the Mississippi State football program over South Carolina, North Alabama, Tennessee State, Western Kentucky and Coastal Carolina, among others. South Carolina put now-Alabama Crimson Tide tight ends coach Joe Cox and now-Georgia Bulldogs analyst Mike Bobo in charge of his recruiting, according to 247Sports.

Rara Thomas hinted at a potential NCAA transfer portal destination when he tweeted a photo of him and Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze last Saturday.

Georgia recently landed five-star edge rusher Damon Wilson out of Venice, Florida. Wilson spoke highly of his visit to the Bulldog campus when he chose the program over 26 other schools, including Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Tennessee, South Carolina and USC.

“I enjoyed it,” Wilson said of his Georgia football visit. “I had a good time with the coaches, my host and everyone on staff.

“I really liked the end on Sunday how coach took his time, Coach Diribe and Coach Schu, I liked how they really broke down what I’d be doing in my role and the scheme and how I felt as well as getting to know them better as people.”