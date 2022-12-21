By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

Georgia has landed another big time 2023 commit, this time in the form of five-star edge rusher Damon Wilson. Wilson chose the Bulldogs over numerous other schools and should add some more fire to Georgia’s yearly hunt for the championship.

On Wednesday, Wilson announced that he would play football at the University of Georgia. He chose the Bulldogs over Alabama, Ohio State and 26 other schools. Wilson took an official visit to Georgia on Oct. 7. He spoke to 247 Sports Steve Wilfong and said that he meshed well with co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann and assistant outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe.

“I enjoyed it. I had a good time with the coaches, my host and everyone on staff,” Wilson said of his Georgia visit. “I really liked the end on Sunday how coach took his time, Coach Diribe and Coach Schu, I liked how they really broke down what I’d be doing in my role and the scheme and how I felt as well as getting to know them better as people.”

During his time at Venince High School in Venice, Florida, Wilson amassed 258 tackles, 36.5 for loss, 30 sacks and three forced fumbles. Coming out of high school, 247 Sports’ Andrew Ivins called him, “one of the best pure pass rushers,” in the 2023 class.

247 Sports ranked Damon Wilson as the 13th overall prospect in the 2023 class. He is Georgia’s first five-star commitment for a class currently ranked second-best nationally.

Wilson was a beast in high school. Now officially signed with the Bulldogs, he’ll have an opportunity to prove his pass rushing prowess and help Georgia continue to maintain their championship status.