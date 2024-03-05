Georgina Rodriguez's appearance at Paris Fashion Week has ignited speculation about Cristiano Ronaldo's future in football, with hints suggesting that the legendary striker could retire within a year. In a surprising revelation, Rodriguez hinted at Ronaldo's potential retirement timeline: “Cristiano one more year, then it’s over. Maybe two, I don't know.” This comment has stirred discussions about Ronaldo's impending career decisions and the possibility of him hanging up his boots sooner than anticipated.
At 39 years old, Ronaldo's contract with Al Nassr expires in 2025, but his girlfriend's remarks have raised doubts about his plans beyond the current season. Despite his ambition to play into his 40s and participate in the 2026 World Cup, Rodriguez's comments suggest a different timeline. Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, has continually expressed his desire to lift the World Cup, considering it the ultimate achievement in football. However, former Portugal manager Fernando Santos believes that Ronaldo is not a player who will lower his level and retire when he feels unable to perform at his best.
Moreover, Ronaldo's son, Cristiano Jr., adds another dimension to the discussion. With aspirations to follow in his father's footsteps, Cristiano Jr. is also a talented footballer currently on the books of Al Nassr. Ronaldo has previously shared his son's dream of playing alongside him, but the possibility of him passing the baton to the next generation must be considered. Despite Ronaldo's remarkable career spanning top clubs like Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus, his recent stint at Manchester United ended contentiously following his contract termination amid claims about the club's state.
As Ronaldo continues to shine in Saudi Arabia with 28 goals in 29 games for Al Nassr this season, speculation about his retirement and future endeavors intensifies. With over 200 caps for Portugal and a Euro 2016 triumph, Ronaldo's legacy in football is undeniable, but his next move remains a keen interest for fans worldwide.