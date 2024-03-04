Cristiano Ronaldo is facing criticism and a strong “shut up” response after claiming that the Saudi Pro League is more competitive than Ligue 1, where his eternal rival Lionel Messi played, reported by GOAL. In January, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner made the controversial statement, saying, “The Saudi league is not worse than Ligue 1. The Saudi Pro League is more competitive than Ligue 1, I can say that after one year spent there. We are better than the French league already now.”
Former 1998 World Cup winner and defender Frank Leboeuf, who played for Chelsea and Marseille, fired back at Ronaldo's comments, expressing his annoyance. Leboeuf remarked, “It annoys me when I hear Cristiano Ronaldo saying that the Saudi Pro League is better than Ligue 1. Why do you think he chose to make that comment about Ligue 1 rather than the Portuguese League? It’s because Lionel Messi played in Ligue 1. I have lots of respect for him as a player but come on, just shut up! It is unfair to Ligue 1.”
Leboeuf also questioned Ronaldo's choice to move to Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia after leaving Manchester United, stating, “He has every right to play in Saudi Arabia, although I’m not sure he needed even more money!”
Acknowledging the contributions of Ronaldo and Messi to football, Leboeuf expressed gratitude, saying, “Thank you Ronaldo, thank you Messi, enjoy your retirement!” Both players continue to make an impact for their respective clubs and national teams, with Ronaldo scoring 34 goals in the 2023-24 campaign and Messi aiming for MLS glory with Inter Miami. The two football icons are preparing for Euro 2024 and are still delivering performances on the field.