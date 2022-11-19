Published November 19, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Kyle Kuzma had a pretty miserable shooting night on Friday, going just 9-of-24 from the field in the Washington Wizards’ 107-106 overtime win against the Miami Heat. Despite his lack of efficiency in the evening, however, it was still Kuz who saved the day for Washington.

With the Wizards down three points with less than a minute remaining, Kuzma found himself wide open in the corner. The 27-year-old didn’t hesitate to take the shot, and his unwavering confidence definitely paid off for the Wizards:

Kyle Kuzma buries this triple to force OT! 🔥pic.twitter.com/TBcIBCj0M2 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 19, 2022

The Wizards went on to outscore their opponents in the extra period, leading to a hard-fought one-point victory over the Heat.

After the game, Kuzma spoke out about his heroics, and he dropped a pretty epic line as he described his mentality throughout his shooting slump:

“I just wanted to just continue to shoot,” Kuzma said. “I’m always in the mentality of get rich, die tryin’. If you miss 10, keep shooting.”

"I just wanted to just continue to shoot… I'm always in the mentality of get rich, die tryin"@kylekuzma was channeling his inner 50 Cent on his clutch game-tying bucket to force OT! pic.twitter.com/5usx9jPQa2 — NBA (@NBA) November 19, 2022

As Kyle Kuzma said, he puts a lot of work into his game, which is why he remains confident about taking shots even when they’re not falling.

That’s now five wins in their last six games for the Wizards, who themselves are beginning to make some noise out in the East. It’s a matchup against the Charlotte Hornets for them on Sunday before going back-to-back against the Heat in Miami on Wednesday and Friday next week.

As for Kuzma, the 6-foot-9 forward has been outstanding for the Wizards to start the season, averaging 18.3 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 2.1 triples per game.