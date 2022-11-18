Published November 18, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Jimmy Butler has officially been ruled out for the Miami Heat’s Friday night game against the Washington Wizards, per Marc J. Spears. Spears also reports that Bam Adebayo, Caleb Martin, and Dewayne Dedmon are all listed as questionable.

If Adebayo is unable to play as well, the Heat would be without three of their most important players. Tyler Herro did not travel with Miami due to an ankle injury. Meanwhile, Jimmy Butler’s knee ailment will leave reason for concern. The Heat’s chances of taking care of business on the road will be slim on Friday.

Butler is the best all-around player on the team. He provides leadership, tenacity, and skill. But he’s also a believer in the Heat. Jimmy Butler sent a message to Miami last week after he posted a tremendous effort.

“Sometimes we think we’re too good,” Butler said. “I hope I don’t have to score 35 ever again this season in order for us to win. But sometimes that is what’s needed.”

Butler’s message will be especially relevant on Friday amid his absence. If Miami wants to upset the Wizards in Washington, it is going to take all hands on deck.

The good news for the Heat is that Jimmy Butler is likely being held out for precautionary reasons. His timetable is unclear, but he could return for Miami’s next game barring a setback.

The Heat have endured a mediocre 2022-2023 campaign through their first 13 games. But they still have their sights set on an NBA Finals win this year. For now, they will focus on getting healthy.