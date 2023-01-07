By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

It’s not very often that you see a team score 51 points in a single quarter. As a matter of fact, this only happens once in a blue moon. Well, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks will be rueing their massive shortcomings after being blitzed by the Charlotte Hornets in the opening period of their Friday night matchup.

Yes, you read that right. The Hornets just dropped 51 points in a single quarter against a team that has one former Defensive Player of the Year winner (Giannis) as well as the frontrunner for this year’s DPOY title (Brook Lopez). Talk about an anomaly, right?

The Hornets have just set a new franchise record for most points in a single quarter. The 51 points they scored in the first period against the Bucks also ties the record for most points scored by any team in the NBA in a single quarter.

The fact that the Hornets are literally the worst team in the NBA right now makes this scoring explosion even more bizarre. Charlotte is currently tied with the Houston Rockets with a 10-29 record, which is literally at the bottom of the barrel in the league. They’re obviously far from the most efficient team in the league, which makes this eruption even more surprising.

The Hornets kept their foot on the gas and they entered halftime with an 84-60 lead over the second-best team in the conference. There are still two quarters to play, but this is obviously Charlotte’s game to lose.