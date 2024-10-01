The new San Francisco Giants general manager is getting some big endorsements. Buster Posey's job is to lead the Giants back to a World Series, and some famed baseball figures think he can do it. Those are former Giants manager Bruce Bochy, as well as current team pitcher Logan Webb.

“I believe Buster will be fantastic in this new role and can’t wait to see what he brings to the table,” Webb said, per The Athletic.

Posey is officially the president of baseball operations with the Giants. The former catcher replaces Farhan Zaidi, who was let go. The Giants finished 80-82 this season.

“I’m excited for Buster,” former Giants manager Bochy said. “He has such a great feel for the game. He did a great job leading on the field so I’m sure he will excel in this leadership role.”

Posey retired from baseball in 2021, and he soon after joined the Giants organization in 2022.

Buster Posey must make the Giants contenders in the NL

San Francisco was once a true power in the National League. The team won World Series titles three times in five years a decade ago. That includes championships in 2010, 2012 and then 2014. Those teams were led by Bochy, and had players like the hurler Tim Lincecum leading the way.

In the last decade, it hasn't gone so well for the Bay area team. The Giants have only one division title in the last decade. The team is now outgunned in the NL West by the Los Angeles Dodgers, who spent buckets of money to bring in Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto last offseason.

Posey's job is to return the Giants to dominance.

“As we look ahead, I’m excited to share that Buster Posey will now take on a greater role as the new president of baseball operations,” Giants team chairman Greg Johnson said in a statement, per the Associated Press. “We are looking for someone who can define, direct and lead this franchise’s baseball philosophy and we feel that Buster is the perfect fit. Buster has the demeanor, intelligence and drive to do this job, and we are confident that he and Bob Melvin will work together to bring back winning baseball to San Francisco.”

Posey played in MLB from 2009-2019 with the Giants, and then again in 2021. He was on each of those three World Series teams. The former player was a 7-time All-Star, who also won the National League MVP award in 2012. He clearly has a lot of support from people who were close to those Giants teams, including Bochy.

The Giants last made the postseason in 2021.