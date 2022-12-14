By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Carlos Correa has reportedly agreed to a 13-year, $350 million contract with the San Francisco Giants, per MLB Insider Jeff Passan.

Correa was one of the most enticing free agents on the open market. He’s a former Gold Glove winner and two-time All-Star who’s regarded as one of the most talented shortstops in all of baseball.

Correa spent the 2022 campaign in Minnesota with the Twins, where he slashed .291/.366/.467 with an .834 OPS and 22 home runs. However, he finished 5th in MVP voting in 2021, when he clubbed 26 home runs and posted an .850 OPS. Correa, who just recently turned 28, is ready to lead the Giants to the World Series.

There is no denying the fact that Carlos Correa comes with some baggage. He was apart of the 2017 Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal which has led to no shortage of boo’s and taunting in road ball parks. With that being said, Correa emerged as a leader in Minnesota last season. He also demonstrated that leadership ability during his time in Houston.

And as aforementioned, the talent is difficult to deny. He helps provide the Giants with an excellent opportunity to win now.

San Francisco was reportedly linked to a number of prize free agents this offseason. However, one after another went elsewhere, leaving the Giants to make a big splash with Correa. He will likely immediately become a clubhouse leader and hit in the middle of the lineup.

The Giants will have their hands full in the NL West though. The Los Angeles Dodgers are probably favorites and the San Diego Padres are coming off an NLCS berth last season.