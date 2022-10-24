Daniel Bellinger gets troubling injury update on gruesome eye injury

The New York Giants might’ve improved to 6-1 on Sunday, but it didn’t come without a flurry of injuries. Tight end Daniel Bellinger was unfortunately one of the victims, suffering a fractured eye socket and septum and may need to get surgery, per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan:

“Giants TE Daniel Bellinger suffered a fracture around the eye socket and septum, per source. May require surgery. Coach Brian Daboll said Sunday that the rookie’s eye didn’t look good. Bellinger was becoming a big part of Giants offense in recent weeks. Would be a loss.”

Bellinger traveled back to New York with the team after briefly going to the hospital, but it’s clear he’s going to miss some time. This picture of him heading off the field on a cart in the first half says it all:

#Giants Daniel Bellinger has been taken to a hospital with an eye injury. pic.twitter.com/DpWrXo4v7a — NFL Unlimited (@NFLUnlimited) October 23, 2022

His eye is literally bleeding. That is brutal. As Raanan pointed out, Bellinger had been making his presence felt in Brian Daboll’s offense. The rookie out of San Diego State has 16 receptions for 152 yards and two touchdowns in seven games played.

In other injury news, star OL Evan Neal also suffered an MCL sprain but that was a bit of a relief for the Giants, who thought he potentially tore his ACL. With Daniel Bellinger likely out for a bit, it’ll be up to backups Chris Myarick and Tanner Hudson to step up at tight end. Myarick grabbed two catches for 21 yards on Sunday after Bellinger departed.

The Giants are back in action next Sunday against the 4-3 Seattle Seahawks.