After playing 16 seasons for the New York Giants, Eli Manning understands the pressures that come along with the job, and first-round rookie Jaxson Dart will have to learn as well.

While appearing at Fanatics Fest, Manning seemingly gave advice to the fellow former Ole Miss Rebels signal-caller (via Sports Illustrated). Manning spoke to Kay Adams during the “Franchise Faces” panel, and he was asked how to navigate the New York media.

It all comes down to accountability. Manning spoke about having to put every loss on your back as a quarterback. Manning, who had 117 regular season losses in his career, knows how to do it better than most.

“As a quarterback, as a leader of a team, you have to understand that when you have your great games, you’ve got to give credit to all your teammates. You give credit to everybody–how well they played and what they do, and say, ‘Hey, it’s not me; it’s them,'” Manning explained. “Opposite, when you have the tough games. You’ve gotta put it on your shoulders [and] take the blame for it…and that’s just part of being a quarterback.”

Could this have advice for Dart? After all, the 22-year-old is heading into his first season playing in New York. Whenever he takes the reins as the Giants' starting quarterback, he will be held accountable by the media.

Eli Manning's relationship with New York Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart

Manning and Dart are connected via their alma mater, Ole Miss. Both of them played for the Rebels in their collegiate career, and they were both selected in the first round of the NFL Draft.

He played 16 seasons with the Giants. He retired after the 2019 season, ending his career as a two-time Super Bowl champion (and MVP). Manning was also a four-time Pro Bowler and former Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award winner. He still holds most of the Giants' passing franchise records.

Dart will have the chance to earn the starting job this offseason. He will be competing against Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, and Tommy DeVito for the gig.

Whenever he does take over as the starter, he will have big shoes to fill. If Dart follows Manning's advice, he could have a long career in the Big Apple.