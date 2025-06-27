With the New York Giants entering a pivotal season in their ongoing rebuild, the margin for error is razor-thin. They have absorbed back-to-back disappointing seasons and still have an identity crisis on offense. Now, will Big Blue continue doubling down on underperforming investments, or start pivoting toward a more modern, aggressive brand of football? One player stands out as both a symbol of past misfires and a potential chess piece for the future: Evan Neal. The former top-10 pickis the most obvious candidate to be moved if the Giants want to get proactive.

A Familiar Struggle on Offense

The 2025 offseason was supposed to mark a turning point for the Giants. However, the same core issues persist. Even the best versions of the Daniel Jones-era Giants offense were more about checking down and turning small profits than creating explosive plays. As the Giants tried to expand their offense to be more spectacular in 2023 and 2024, Jones' propensity to hold the ball and a middling offensive line usually meant those attempts were futile. They ranked 24th in deep pass rate last season and were 26th in QBR on the deep throws they attempted. No wonder Jones asked for a release last November. Now, the Giants have Russell Wilson.

As always, the offensive line remains the Giants’ biggest question mark. The team has officially moved on from Neal at right tackle. They announced earlier that the 2022 top-10 pick will shift to guard full time. That puts Jermaine Eluemunor at right tackle and Andrew Thomas on the blind side. If the line can give Wilson time to throw, expect Brian Daboll and his staff to open up the playbook and push the ball downfield more consistently. With the skill positions revamped and major investments poured into the defense, the spotlight now shifts to offensive efficiency. It all starts with keeping the pocket clean.

Here we'll try to look at the obvious New York Giants trade candidate entering the 2025 NFL training camp.

The Evan Neal Dilemma

Neal’s NFL journey has been anything but linear. Drafted seventh overall in 2022 out of Alabama, he was supposed to be a franchise cornerstone at right tackle. Instead, he’s battled injuries, inconsistency, and scrutiny every step of the way. In three seasons, Neal has missed 22 games and allowed more pressures than most other Giants linemen. Despite multiple position coaches and technique adjustments, the progress has been incremental at best.

Still, Neal’s pedigree gives him value. At 6'7 and 350 pounds, he possesses rare size and athleticism. He was a dominant force at Alabama, shifting across the line with ease and excelling in Nick Saban’s pro-style system. Of course, the NFL hasn’t been as forgiving. Now entering the final year of his rookie deal, Neal is officially making the switch to left guard. That's a desperate but logical move aimed at salvaging his career.

Optimists will hope that Neal can follow the path of a Mekhi Becton or Robert Gallery. They were highly drafted tackles who found second life inside. However, the more practical question is this: what if he doesn’t? The Giants can’t afford to wait another season while the offensive line struggles to gel.

The Case for Trading Neal

There’s no question who the Giants’ most valuable trade asset is, at least in terms of buzz. After drafting Penn State edge-rusher Abdul Carter third overall in April, New York now boasts a trio of young, dynamic pass-rushers in Carter, Brian Burns, and Kayvon Thibodeaux. It’s now fair to assume that other teams have already picked up the phone to inquire about Thibodeaux’s availability.

That said, unless general manager Joe Schoen receives a golden offer for Thibodeaux, there’s no reason to consider such a deal. The real play lies with Neal. Sure, he doesn’t carry the same upside or production. However, he’s still young, still moldable, and on an expiring contract. For a team with a solid offensive line infrastructure and a need at guard or tackle, Neal is a worthwhile gamble.

The Giants, meanwhile, gain flexibility. They can package Neal with a late-round pick to upgrade another position. They can clear cap space and avoid the fifth-year option dilemma. The Giants would also send a message that this regime isn’t afraid to admit mistakes and move forward.

Best for Both Sides

Neal’s NFL career doesn’t have to end in disappointment. A change of scenery might be the very thing that unlocks his potential. But the Giants can’t afford to find that out the hard way—by waiting, hoping, and ultimately watching the same struggles repeat themselves in 2025. For a team trying to build a new offensive identity and protect its quarterback, cohesion and performance matter more than pedigree.

Joe Schoen’s front office has made its fair share of bold moves already. Trading Evan Neal before Week 1 might be the next one—and the right one.