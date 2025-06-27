The New York Giants are turning the page as they head into the 2025 campaign. After an arduous 2024 season that saw the team move on from Daniel Jones midway through the year, the Giants front office has been hard at work revamping their roster. One holdover from 2024 who could make a big impact this upcoming season, though, is second year running back Tyrone Tracy Jr.

A fifth-round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, Tracy ended up becoming New York's starting running back from Week 5 on. During that time, he ran for 839 yards and five touchdowns, while also hauling in 38 passes for 284 yards and another score. With his spot on the team secure, and a new-look offense in place, Tracy believes big things could be in store for him in 2025.

“Last year I had 800 yards, but that was starting in game five,” Tracy said on “The Facility.” “If I play a full season healthy with a healthy o-line, I’m looking at 1,500 yards … at least 12 touchdowns, I want the Pro Bowl, I want the All Pro. These are the things that I have written on my mirror in my bathroom when I walk in there, this is what I want.”

Tyrone Tracy Jr. hoping to take a big step forward for Giants in 2025

Article Continues Below

Even though the Giants offense struggled, Tracy managed to make the most of it as a rookie, and he appears to have the inside track for the starting job come Week 1. It may be tough for him to reach his lofty goals, though, because veteran Devin Singletary is still in town, and New York selected Cam Skattebo in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

If Tracy can get high enough volume of carries, he could manage to fully take over the Giants backfield, but he will likely lose some carries to Singletary and Skattebo. It would also help if the rest of New York's offense can raise their performance level around him, and it's clear all eyes will be on this unit to see how they perform once training camp rolls around.