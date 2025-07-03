Every rookie has a “Welcome to the NFL” moment, including New York Giants receiver Malik Nabers, who revealed his to NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Speaking to Earnhardt during an episode of Taking Laps with Dale Earnhardt Jr., Nabers revealed his “Welcome to the NFL” moment occurred in Week 2 against the Washington Commanders.

The play that Malik Nabers references to Dale Jr. about his “welcome to the NFL” moment. Popped right up 😂😂@whyguard13 @DaleJr https://t.co/BJTuWA6lcy pic.twitter.com/LBZLGN9TKK — Giants Nation Show (@GiantsNationPod) July 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

“It was like 3rd and 5, I ran the shallow, I caught the ball, and I was going up the field on the right sideline,” he recalled, “One of the linebackers came and hit me. I [saw] him in my peripheral, but I thought he was farther [away]… When I cut upfield, he just magically appears right there, and he smacked me, I ain't gonna lie.

“It looked harder than it seemed. He hit me, but I popped right up, and I was like, Okay, alright. Now I'm in the league. I know for sure in the league, they're gonna try to hit you — they're trying to knock you out,” he continued.

Luckily, Nabers was okay despite the hit. Some fans on social media tracked down what they believed to be the hit (which can be seen above). It happened on a 3rd and 11 on a pass from former Big Blue signal-caller Daniel Jones.

Article Continues Below

Has Giants' Malik Nabers recovered from his “Welcome to the NFL” moment?

Nabers may have had a “Welcome to the NFL” moment early in his career, but he recovered quickly. During the game against the Commanders, where his “Welcome to the NFL” moment occurred, Nabers was targeted a career-high 18 times by Jones. He caught 10 passes for 127 yards in the game. Nabers also caught his first touchdown of the year in that game.

He caught 109 passes for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns in his rookie season. His stellar season earned him his first Pro Bowl nod as well.

Nabers was the Giants' first round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He was selected sixth overall in the draft, and he played college football at LSU. Nabers broke out in 2023, catching 89 passes for 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns.