The New York Giants are heading into the 2025 season with a spotlight on the major changes at quarterback. The team moved on from Daniel Jones midway through a disappointing 2024 campaign and responded by signing veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, while also selecting Jaxson Dart in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The crowded quarterback depth chart has generated speculation, and second-year running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. offered significant insight into the dynamic unfolding in New York.

Appearing on Good Morning Football, Tracy praised the leadership qualities of all three quarterbacks.

“I think the first thing that you want to pick out is that the leadership in the room will really help out everybody in the locker room and on the team,” Tracy said on Friday.

“Obviously, you've got Russ, Mr. Unlimited. Then, you've got Jameis — he's the one that has the personality. He can really connect with everybody on the football team. And then you've got Jaxson Dart, Mr. Cool Dude, coming in with the swagger, kind of that Italian vibe, but he's not Italian.”

Each brings a different energy to the locker room, which Tracy believes is important.

Wilson, who signed with New York after a brief and unremarkable stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers, brings 199 career starts and veteran leadership to the room. While the 36-year-old is widely expected to begin the season as the starter, his job is not guaranteed, especially with Winston's leadership and Dart's potential waiting in the wings.

Wilson is the favorite to start, but Tracy notes leadership runs deeper than just him in the Giants' locker room.

“I wouldn't say leader of the pack because Jameis and Russ, they both have a really good dynamic to where they both respect each other,” Tracy said. “They both allow each other to lead in their own way, whatever it may be. If Jameis wants to say something, Russ is not gonna come and say this is how it is. He'll let Jameis talk and lead his own way.

“I think that's really good because you need more than one leader. You need more than one person speaking up. It can't just be Russ or Jameis. It has to be a running back, a linebacker, a D-end, you know what I'm saying? It has to be multiple people on the team leading so that everyone knows, the young guys know this is the way we're going.”

Tracy Jr. himself is set for a major breakout. After taking over as RB1 from Week 5 onward in 2024, he rushed for 839 yards and five touchdowns, adding 284 receiving yards and another score. In total, he accumulated 1,123 scrimmage yards and six touchdowns. Now entering his second year, he's aiming high, as he explained on The Faculty.

“1,500 yards … at least 12 touchdowns,” Tracy said. “I want the Pro Bowl, I want the All-Pro.”

Despite competition from veterans like Devin Singletary and fourth-round rookie Cam Skattebo, Tracy appears to have the inside track for the lead back role. His development, along with the emergence of rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers, gives the Giants hope for offensive resurgence.

With Wilson likely under center and a supporting cast that includes Tracy Jr., Nabers, Singletary, and Skattebo, New York's offense is positioned for a potential leap forward. Whether that results in a Top 10 unit remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: the Giants' quarterback situation and offensive identity are finally headed in a new direction.