The New York Giants’ second-year tight end, Theo Johnson, is set for a breakout 2025 season after a promising, albeit injury-shortened, rookie campaign. Drafted in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, Johnson displayed flashes of his immense potential despite battling adversity, including a season-ending Lisfranc injury that cut short his progress just as he was hitting his stride.

Johnson started 11 of the 12 games he played in 2024, earning the TE1 role over Daniel Bellinger during training camp. He ended the season with 29 receptions for 331 yards and one touchdown, with 26 of those catches coming between Weeks 5 and 13. During that period, he averaged just over three receptions per game, accounting for nearly 14% of the Giants’ total completions in an offense that averaged 21.5 completions per game.

As Johnson gained confidence and experience, his comfort level within Brian Daboll’s complex, option-based passing offense became more apparent.

Reflecting on his growth heading into his second year, Johnson said on the Giants Huddle podcast, per Bobby Kownack of NFL.com, “Huge, huge difference,” when asked to compare himself to his rookie season. “I know what it's like to be a professional football player now. I was learning as I went week by week [as a rookie].”

At 6-foot-6 and 259 pounds, Johnson entered the league with elite measurables, including a 4.57-second 40-yard dash, a 39-inch vertical, and the best Relative Athletic Score among all tight ends at the 2024 NFL Combine. His combination of size, speed, and athleticism made him a high-upside project and a potential replacement for Darren Waller in the Giants' offense.

Though raw, Johnson was trusted with over 70% of offensive snaps before his injury. His role in Brian Daboll’s complex, option-heavy passing scheme steadily grew as he became more comfortable and confident.

“I definitely felt like I was catching on at the right time,” Johnson said, on his late-season rhythm before the injury halted his momentum.

Johnson stressed the importance of availability heading into his second year, stating, “The big thing for me this year is I want to play 17 games.”

He has focused on recovery, nutrition, and conditioning during the offseason to ensure he remains healthy and consistent throughout the 2025 campaign.

The arrival of veteran quarterback Russell Wilson could be the catalyst Theo Johnson needs. Improved quarterback play offers a more stable and productive environment for the passing game, one in which Johnson could thrive. With the additions of top draft pick Malik Nabers and the presence of Darius Slayton and Wan’Dale Robinson, Johnson is expected to serve as a versatile third or fourth receiving option, with significant usage in red-zone, seam, screen, and intermediate-option routes.

Given his trajectory, Johnson’s 2025 breakout could resemble Pat Freiermuth’s 2024 campaign, where the Pittsburgh Steelers' tight end hauled in 65 catches for 653 yards and seven touchdowns. If Johnson remains healthy and continues to evolve within the offense, those benchmarks are within reach.