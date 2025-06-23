With the New York Giants coming out of minicamp, the team will be led by star quarterback Russell Wilson, who will be in his first season with the team after spending last year with the Pittsburgh Steelers. While Wilson will face the bright lights of the Giants in the city of New York, he revealed recently one of the reasons he signed with the team in the first place.

Wilson would appear at a panel at Fanatics Fest as he would be asked a question in the vein of signing with New York and the reasons why he made the decision. He would say that a big variable in it was the man next to him on the panel being a new teammate in star wide receiver Malik Nabers, who completed his rookie season last year, according to Anthony Rivardo.

“I came here because of him. I really wanted to play with someone who is special like him,” Wilson said.

“Also, too, we've got a lot of guys who have put a lot of hard work into it,” Wilson continued. “We've got a really good defense, rushing the passer. We've got a lot of dudes. That's a good thing.”

Russell Wilson and Malik Nabers look to boost the Giants

Head coach Brian Daboll and Russell Wilson, quarterback with the NY Giants, are shown during practice at Quest Diagnostics Training Center, East Rutherford, NJ, May 28, 2025.
Ever since the Giant and Wilson agreed to a contract, there have been people wondering what the result would look like and if the veteran signal-caller could handle the pressure of playing in a city that demands a lot. The Super Bowl champion would say that he does not “mind the lights,” according to 7 PM in Brooklyn.

“The opportunity here is so great,” Wilson said on the podcast. “I don't mind the lights, I don't mind that part of it, I think the other part of it, for me, most importantly of it all, that is, I've been here before. When you walk into a stadium, into a locker room, and you know, like my locker is the same locker I had when I won the Super Bowl.”

After a successful stint with the Seattle Seahawks, a disappointing one with the Denver Broncos, and a relatively productive one with Pittsburgh, he now hopes to help the Giants with Nabers being a huge part of the offense. It's no wonder Wilson said he's a big reason he signed with the team, as Nabers looks to be one of the more exciting players in the league for the foreseeable future.

At any rate, New York is looking to improve after finishing with a 3-14 record as they open the upcoming season against the Washington Commanders on Sept. 7.