The New York Giants know that the 2025 NFL season will be important for the future of the franchise. Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen are on the hot seat and need to succeed this fall to save their jobs. The Giants could even be desperate enough to make one more massive move before the start of training camp.

ESPN's Aaron Schatz published an article on Thursday where he suggested one final move for every NFL team before training camp.

Schatz recommended that the Giants consider trading edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux after drafting Abdul Carter.

“The Giants now have three starting edge rushers for two spots after drafting Abdul Carter to go along with Thibodeaux and Brian Burns,” Schatz wrote. “Thibodeaux has two years left on his rookie contract, and he'll need an extension after the 2025 season. The team won't want to pay him at the going price for starting edge rushers if he's not going to be starting.”

Schatz did not that New York could keep Thibodeaux and deploy him on third downs in a NASCAR package. However, he believes that trading Thibodeaux to a contender could be the best move for the future of the organization.

“But the Giants can also trade Thibodeaux to a contender that needs help on the edge, such as the Packers or the Lions, and probably get a Day 2 pick in return,” Schatz wrote. “More draft capital would be a huge help for 2026 when they'll be trying to find as many strong offensive players as possible to build around quarterback Jaxson Dart and wide receiver Malik Nabers.”

It would be interesting to see what a contending team would be willing to pay for Thibodeaux ahead of the 2025 season.

Ultimately, the most likely scenario is Thibodeaux staying put in New York.

Russell Wilson explains why he signed with the Giants during 2025 NFL Free Agency

One Giants player who will be under a lot of pressure during the 2025 season is QB Russell Wilson.

New York signed Wilson to a one-year contract during NFL free agency. He is expected to be the team's Week 1 starter.

Wilson explained why he joined the Giants in a recent interview.

“I came here because of him. I really wanted to play with someone who is special like him,” Wilson said. “Also, too, we've got a lot of guys who have put a lot of hard work into it,” Wilson continued. “We've got a really good defense, rushing the passer. We've got a lot of dudes. That's a good thing.”

Wilson will be under pressure to succeed right away despite New York's difficult early-season schedule.

If he falters early in the seasons, fans could start chanting for Jaxson Dart sooner rather than later.