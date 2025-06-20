The stars are out for Fanatics Fest, including Ole Miss legends Eli Manning (and his dad Archie Manning) and the recently-drafted New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart, who also played for the Rebels.

The three linked up at Fanatics Fest. Eli Manning posted a picture of the three Ole Miss football standouts, captioning the photo, “Hotty Toddy!”

Hotty Toddy! pic.twitter.com/ymDHsJpMem — Eli Manning (@EliManning) June 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

Eli Manning was wearing a Giants navy blue polo while his dad, Archie, wore a plaid button-down. Dart, meanwhile, donned an all-black outfit. One fan commented on Manning's post, highlighting their Ole Miss successes. “237 Ole Miss touchdowns in one picture,” they wrote.

Ole Miss legends Eli Manning, Archie Manning, and Jaxson Dart

The first of the trio to attend Ole Miss was Archie Manning, who played for the Rebels from 1968-70. He had a standout run with the team, and he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1989.

He was then selected with the second overall pick in the 1971 NFL Draft. Manning started his career by playing for the New Orleans Saints for. 11 full seasons before having stints with the Houston Texans and Minnesota Vikings.

Article Continues Below

31 years after he started his Ole Miss career, Archie's youngest son, Eli, started his time with the Rebels. Eli played there from 1999-2003, winning SEC Offensive Player of the Year and the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award in 2003.

He was then selected first overall in the 2004 NFL Draft by the then-San Diego Chargers. However, he notoriously did not want to play for the Chargers. The Giants later traded for him, exchanging various draft selections and fellow quarterback Philip Rivers.

Dart is the most recent of the three to attend Ole Miss. He started his collegiate career at USC before transferring. He started 38 games for the Rebels, winning 28 games in that stretch.

His senior season was his best with the team. He threw for nearly 4,300 yards, 29 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He added another 495 yards and three touchdowns on the ground that year.

While he was not selected as high as either Manning, Dart was a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. After selecting Abdul Carter from Penn State third overall, the Giants traded back into the first round to grab Dart. They picked him with the 25th overall pick in the draft.

Now, Dart is competing for the Giants' starting quarterback job. Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, and Tommy DeVito are also vying for the same spot.