The New York Giants know that the 2025 NFL season is incredibly important for the future of the franchise. Giants owner John Mara almost fired Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen this offseason. He certainly will if the 2025 season is another failure. One Giants offensive player could be the key to unlocking the offense later this fall.

Giants wide receiver Jalin Hyatt confirmed his 24-pound body transformation on the Giants Huddle podcast.

“I played at like 170, 171 last year, I'm about 194, 195 now,” Hyatt said, per NFL.com. “I'm telling you, that's what darkness does to you. It changes you.”

Hyatt is attempting to improve his position on the depth chart this season. He made a concerted effort this offseason to add weight while maintaining his trademark speed.

“Speed will stay there, but for me it's just learning to run at this weight, learning to play faster, play bigger, play stronger through contact,” Hyatt said. “I felt like that was one of the things that I needed to work on from last season, just felt weak. So I just had to get stronger.”

Hyatt suffered an injury during practice a few weeks ago. He will be sidelined until training camp, which makes the coming wide receiver battle incredibly important for him.

Could Jalin Hyatt have a breakout season with the Giants in 2025?

If Hyatt has a strong performance at training camp, it could suggest he's en route for a breakout season.

The Giants want to prepare him for one too. Hyatt has had conversations with New York's coaching staff about moving him around more in the offense this fall.

According to Next Gen Stats, Hyatt lined up out wide on 86% of snaps in 2024. It stands to reason that he could find success out of the slot, if he's used there more often in 2025.

“I had good conversations with Dabes (head coach Brian Daboll) and (general manager) Joe Schoen about after last year, what we can do to have a better Year 3. And that was one of those things that I pointed out and you know, I want to move around,” Hyatt said. “Don't want to just stay on the outside, I played slot at Tennessee, and I just want to fill that slot again and at the same time still play outside. Just move me around.”

Hyatt had a solid rookie season, but only managed eight receptions for 62 yards in 2024. The 2025 season will be incredibly important for the trajectory of his career, one way or another.

Giants fans need to keep a close eye on Hyatt throughout training camp and the preseason.