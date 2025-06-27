Odell Beckham Jr. is not giving up on staying as a prospective player in the NFL. During his career, he has played on the New York Giants (2014–2018), the Cleveland Browns (2019–2021), the Los Angeles Rams (2021), the Baltimore Ravens (2023), and the Miami Dolphins (2024).

In a touching post on Instagram, he shared several photos of himself and his son, Zydn Beckham, in front of MetLife Stadium — the home of the New York Giants and New York Jets. In the first photo, both Odell and Zyn are facing the signage as they sit down in the empty parking lot.

“Mannn yo daddy did some Krazy shxt here … we changed the game n inspired a generation who came behind us,” Beckham Jr. wrote, most likely referring to his iconic one-handed catch in 2014 when he was a member of the Giants.

“We still got more to do…” he continued. “I’m loving every second I get wit u n can’t wait to see what u do in this world…. Ur turn twin.”

Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers hopped into the comment section, reiterating a line that has been sticking with fans: “We still got more work to do,” Nabers wrote, adding a winky face emoji.

Giants linebacker Brian Burns also reacted to Beckham Jr.'s post, adding curious eyes emojis.

Former Browns quarterback and 2012 Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel responded to Odell's post, simply putting the goat emoji.

Article Continues Below

Beckham Jr. has not retired from the NFL but he is currently a free agent looking to be taken up by a team soon –and at the looks at this post the Giants are still on the wide receiver's radar. He was a Giant for five seasons but after continuously not making it to the Super Bowl, he grew to be irriated and was traded to the Browns in 2019. While he didn't win a Super Bowl with the Browns, Beckham Jr. got his ring a couple of years later with the Rams in 2021.

Odell Beckham Jr. On Leaving The New York Giants

Earlier this month, Beckham Jr. spoke about how he felt leaving the Giants and that it wasn't his intention.

“I never, ever wanted to leave the New York Giants. The reason you heard me talking about what was going on was because I was pissed because, where I come from in college, if we lost one game, our season was over,” Beckham Jr. said on Champions League Final broadcast.

“This was the organization I got drafted to. They believed in me. So if the Giants went and won a Super Bowl, I would be happy,” he added. “But deep down inside, I wanted to be the one. No question. So it's definitely you'll always hold that. But then someone like me, I went to the LA Rams, won a Super Bowl. But still, you just want that.”

Odell Beckham Jr. reveals that he “never, ever wanted to leave the New York Giants.” (via @CBSSports, @paramountplus) pic.twitter.com/4tgNCqtQLR — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) June 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

After he was drafted to the Browns, he played with the Rams in 2021 and won a Super Bowl when they defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. After the Rams he took a year off for recovery and in 2023 he signed with the Baltimore Ravens. The following year he signed a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins but it was a mutual release from the team as Beckham Jr. seeks other opportunities. So far, the Giants have not extended a contract Beckham Jr. at this time.