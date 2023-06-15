The San Francisco Giants are still without the pair of Alex Wood and Ross Stripling, who are both on the injured list, but the two pitchers are also expected to be ready to give it a go again on the mound before the end of June.

In a recent update on MLB.com, it's been revealed that Wood could potentially be making his return to action during a three-game series against his former team, the Los Angeles Dodgers, which kicks off this coming Friday. Wood was designated to the 15-day injured list on June 4 because of a strain in his lower back. He is currently making rehab appearances in the minors. Wood has appeared in only eight games (seven starts) so far this season for the Giants, as he also had an earlier stint on the injured list. On the season, he has a 1-1 record to go with a 4.80 ERA and 4.58 FIP.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stripling, on the other hand, has a little less clarity on his injury timetable, but he is also expected to start throwing again in the big leagues before July. Like Wood, Stripling was put on the injured list on May 19 because of a lower back strain. Stripling has appeared in nine games so far this season, including five starts, and has a 0-2 record to go along with a 7.24 ERA and 6.71 FIP.

The Giants have been doing great of late, recently completing a sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals on the road. Apart from the Dodgers, the Giants will also be facing the San Diego Padres, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Toronto Blue Jays before July.