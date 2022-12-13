By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The San Francisco Giants have had a busy past two days, actively working the free-agency market in order to buff up their starting rotation. After agreeing to a two-year deal with Sean Manaea on Monday, the Giants struck again while the iron was hot and came to terms on a two-year deal with former Dodgers and Blue Jays pitcher Ross Stripling. Via Jeff Passan, the deal is identical to that of Manaea’s with Stripling headed to the Giants on a two-year, $25 million contract.

The contract for Stripling, just like Manaea’s, also includes an opt-out after the first season, meaning he could potentially re-enter free agency after just one year in San Francisco.

It’s unclear whether this will impact the Giants’ pursuit of Carlos Rodon in free agency. Their projected rotation figures to consist of some combination of Logan Webb, Alex Cobb, Manaea, Stripling, Alex Wood, Anthony Desclafani, and Jakub Junis.

Rodon’s market in free agency is believed to be heating up, and with the Giants splashing out $50 million on starting pitching over the last two days could indicate that they’re bowing out of the running to bring back their ace from last season.

Ross Stripling has spent seven seasons in MLB. He played for the Dodgers from 2016-2020 before getting dealt to the Blue Jays at the trade deadline. He then spent three seasons with the Jays, where he recorded a career-low 3.01 ERA in 2022. Last season, Stripling pitched a career-high 134.1 innings while striking out 111 batters. He made 24 starts and appeared in 32 total games for the Blue Jays.

Now, he’ll return to the NL West as a member of the Giants’ rotation as they look to compete with the San Diego Padres and Dodgers in the division.