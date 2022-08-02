Kenny Golladay signed a massive deal with the New York Giants last summer under the expectation that he was going to bring the same fire he had with him during his Pro-Bowl campaign with the Detroit Lions.

Things did not exactly pan out for Golladay in his first year with the Giants, which has led to some doubt as to whether or not he deserves his $72 million contract. So much so, that there have been some folks who have gone as far as saying that the 28-year-old wide receiver has been a free-agent bust.

Golladay is well aware of all the criticism and he understands that there’s going to be a lot of pressure on him to perform this coming season. According to the former Northern Illinois standout, he’s been trying to turn the page ahead of the new campaign (via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post):

“It was disappointing, but a lot played a role in that,” Golladay said. “Every offense wants to get off to a fast start, but to be honest we haven’t even been talking about last year.”

However, when asked if he thought his big-money deal has added unwanted pressure on him, the Giants stud was defiant in his response:

“No, not at all,” Golladay said. “It was just a lot of different moving parts last year. That was last year.”

In his mind, Kenny Golladay believes that he just needed time to adjust to a new system. At this point, the former third-round pick remains adamant that he will be able to figure things out under New York head coach Brian Daboll: