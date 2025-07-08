The New York Giants know that the 2025 season will be hugely important for the future of this regime. Giants owner John Mara nearly fired Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll after the 2024 season. There is no margin for error in 2025, the Giants simply have to turn things around. Otherwise, Mara will likely make some big changes in the organization.

New York aggressively attacked this offseason and operated with a sense of urgency appropriate for the situation. They completely rebuilt their quarterback room and added playmakers on both sides of the football.

Now the Giants are looking better than they have in years, which unfortunately is not saying much. If Daboll and Schoen want to save their jobs and create something special in New York, they need a winning season right away.

New York's coaching staff has already gotten a decent look at their new players. Rookie minicamp, OTAs, and mandatory minicamp are great, but training camp is the first real test before the regular season.

Will the Giants make any big moves before the start of the regular season? Or even during training camp itself?

Below we will explore three sneaky trade candidates on the Giants heading into NFL training camp later this month.

Do the Giants even need Jameis Winston anymore?

New York will enter training camp with four arguably viable options at quarterback. That means that more than likely, one of them will be cut or traded.

Is it ridiculous to think that Jameis Winston could be that casualty? I don't think so.

The Giants signed Winston to a two-year contract worth $8 million during NFL free agency.

At the time, the move made a ton of sense. New York left free agency with Russell Wilson and Winston as their top two quarterbacks with the famous Tommy DeVito in reserve. The Giants had no clue whether they'd be able to draft a quarterback, so they gave themselves some insurance with Winston.

Now the Giants have rookie QB Jaxson Dart to go alongside those other three quarterbacks.

The decision to draft Dart immediately put Winston in an awkward position.

Wilson is presumed to begin the season as the starter. If Russ struggles, fans will be calling for rookie Jaxson Dart instead of Winston.

In fact, it would take a catastrophic series of events for Winston to ever be called upon during the 2025 season.

With that being the case, it could make sense to part ways with Winston over DeVito. Even after considering Winston signed a two-year contract.

The Giants have some options though.

New York could wait for another team to have a quarterback injury and sell Winston at a premium. There's no guarantee that will happen, but if it does it could be a great way to get even a small return from Winston.

If that does not happen, the Giants may be forced to make a tough decision at the end of training camp.

New York could also decide to roster four quarterbacks this season, but that seems unlikely to happen.

Ultimately, the most realistic scenario is that Wilson, Dart, and Winston all make the final roster. Tommy DeVito would then head to the practice squad and be a week-to-week elevation candidate in case of emergency.

Is there a market for Giants RB Devin Singletary?

The writing is on the wall that Singletary does not have a future in New York.

New York signed Singletary to a three-year, $16.5 million contract back in 2024 to help replace Saquon Barkley. Singletary was brought in to be a featured back, but only managed 113 carries for 437 yards and four touchdowns. Both his carries and yards were the lowest of his professional career.

Singletary's role diminished with the emergence of rookie Tyrone Tracy Jr, who himself had 192 carries in 2024.

To make matters worse, the Giants went and drafted Cam Skattebo during the 2025 NFL Draft.

If the Giants wanted to move on from Singletary, they would obviously prefer to get something back for him in a trade. But the problem could be finding a market for his services.

Singletary will turn 28 before the start of the 2025 season and is under contract for two more seasons. However, his contract includes a potential out after the 2025 season.

Even so, it is a hard sell for another NFL team to give up something of value for a backup running back making roughly $6 million per season.

The Giants are more likely to keep Singletary as a backup running back for the season. Especially because of Brian Daboll's history with Singletary.

Regardless of how the 2026 season goes for the Giants, Singletary will likely be a free agent next spring.

Kayvon Thibodeaux could be expendable by the trade deadline

This should be the least controversial name on this list.

Ever since the Giants drafted Abdul Carter, rumors have swirled about the future of Kayvon Thibodeaux in New York.

ESPN's Aaron Schatz even suggested that the Giants trade Thibodeaux to a contender in a recent article.

“But the Giants can also trade Thibodeaux to a contender that needs help on the edge, such as the Packers or the Lions, and probably get a Day 2 pick in return,” Schatz wrote. “More draft capital would be a huge help for 2026 when they'll be trying to find as many strong offensive players as possible to build around quarterback Jaxson Dart and wide receiver Malik Nabers.”

Thibodeaux has a cap hit of $9.97 million in 2025. The Giants have already accepted his fifth-year option, which will grant him $14.75 million in 2026.

If Thibodeaux flashes potential like he did in 2023 (when he had 11.5 sacks) then he could make sense as a trade piece around the trade deadline.

I don't think the Giants will be motivated to move him before the deadline.