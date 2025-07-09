There are not a lot of former athletes who decide to get into the ownership business after they are finished playing. Some athletes decide that owning a team is their next line of profession, like Tom Brady, Magic Johnson, etc. In this case, two-time NFL Super Bowl champion Eli Manning had a previous interest in being a minority owner of the New York Giants.

According to an ESPN article and CBNC Sport, Manning spoke about his reasoning for deciding not to continue the passion of being an owner of the team he once played for.

“Basically, it's too expensive for me,” Manning told CNBC Sport. “These numbers are getting very big. … A 1% stake of something valued at $10 billion — it turns into a very big number. I love the Giants, and I think it is deserving of that valuation. There will be people who want to go for it, and I was kind of along for the ride.”

Manning is currently a broadcaster for ESPN with his brother, Payton Manning, as they do a Monday Night Football broadcast together. Just as Tom Brady is with the Las Vegas Raiders, owning the Giants would give Manning some added conflicts.

“It really was a matter of some complications with the fact that I'm doing broadcasting; I wouldn't be able to talk to the players. I coach in the Pro Bowl. I do a high school football camp where college guys come. There would be a lot of conflicts, and it was going to affect my day job, so I kind of had to pull out of the Giants deal.”

Eli Manning won't be shy of having opportunities to continue doing what he loves, and that is being around the sport of football. The Manning brothers are icons in this sport, and whenever there is an opportunity to work with one of them, it can only be better for the NFL.