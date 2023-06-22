The San Francisco Giants keep on winning but for the second day in a row, they saw a major piece of the team got hurt, as Mike Yastrzemski left Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres with a seeming lower-body injury.

Via Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area:

Mike Yastzemski was removed in the fifth inning of Wednesday's win and will get an MRI on Thursday to determine if he has a hamstring strain or if it's just tightness that will cost him a couple of games.

It's worth noting that this is the same hamstring that Mike Yastrzemski hurt late last April during a game in Mexico City, causing him to miss a total of 15 games. Before his exit from the Padres game, the outfielder went 1-for-3 with a run and an RBI.

Yastrzemski's injury came a day after the Giants saw outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr. scratched from the lineup ahead of Game 2 of the series against the Padres because of an upper-body problem. Wade missed Wednesday's series finale but the Giants appear to be optimistic that he will make a return to action sooner than later. They have the same hope for Yastrzemski, who has been solid for the Giants, especially of late. Over his last 14 games, Mike Yastrzemski hit .267/.340/.556 with four home runs, 11 RBI, and five walks across 45 at-bats.

With their 4-2 win Wednesday over the Padres, the Giants have extended their current win streak to 10 games. They can complete a sweep of the Padres this Thursday before moving on to the next series against the Arizona Diamondbacks which begins on Friday at home.