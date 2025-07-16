The best thing about MLB All-Star Weekend was the actual game, where things got crazy at the end. For the first time ever, the game was decided by a swing-off after it was tied at the end of regulation. Many people are used to extra innings when the game is tied, but the MLB came up with the decision in 2022 to change the format. They were finally able to put the rule into effect, and most players seem satisfied with the move, especially San Francisco Giants' Logan Webb.

“I’ve got a group text going with a couple of other players around baseball … and they said that we should never play an extra-inning game again. Just do it like that,” Webb said via The Athletic's Jayson Stark.

Though there will be people who love the format, there will also be those who are not fans of the swing-off style, but Webb is not worried about the criticism.

“But at the end of the day, who cares? We had a blast watching it, all the guys that are still here, and I think the fans enjoyed it. I got a group text here from a bunch of players around the league and they seemed to really like it, too,” Webb said. “I think it was an awesome way to end.”

Logan Webb, others satisfied with swing-offs

Pete Alonso, who was close to winning MVP of the game, was also an advocate of the swing-off at the end.

“I just thought it was awesome. I mean, everyone was super, super into it. I think people really thoroughly enjoyed the show,” Alonso said via Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

It's not certain if this will be something that the MLB will put in place in regular games, but it doesn't sound like a bad idea, especially if it's something that the actual players like. It's not certain which players are in Webb's group chat, but they seem to be down for the cause.

More Giants News
Apr 5, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Retired San Francisco Giants player Barry Bonds acknowledges fans during the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
Barry Bonds heartfelt message to Giants after Bobblehead DayMike Gianakos ·
Jul 12, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) gestures during the second inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Dodgers end 7-game losing streak with Shohei Ohtani-led win over GiantsMike Gianakos ·
giants, giants trade, diamondbacks, merrill kelly
Giants trade proposal lands Diamondbacks ace, but it’s not Zac GallenGarrett Kerman ·
San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) delivers a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning at Oracle Park.
Giants’ Justin Verlander’s brother vents about pitcher’s ‘worst luck’Josh Davis ·
San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) walks off the field after throwing his last pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies during the sixth inning at Oracle Park.
Giants’ Justin Verlander’s ‘difficult’ admission after 15th winless startJosh Davis ·
Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (center) is greeted by teammates Bryce Harper (3) and J.T. Realmuto (10) after hitting a three-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the eighth inning at Oracle Park.
Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber homer knocks Giants fans out of their seatsJosh Davis ·