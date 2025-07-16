The best thing about MLB All-Star Weekend was the actual game, where things got crazy at the end. For the first time ever, the game was decided by a swing-off after it was tied at the end of regulation. Many people are used to extra innings when the game is tied, but the MLB came up with the decision in 2022 to change the format. They were finally able to put the rule into effect, and most players seem satisfied with the move, especially San Francisco Giants' Logan Webb.

“I’ve got a group text going with a couple of other players around baseball … and they said that we should never play an extra-inning game again. Just do it like that,” Webb said via The Athletic's Jayson Stark.

Though there will be people who love the format, there will also be those who are not fans of the swing-off style, but Webb is not worried about the criticism.

“But at the end of the day, who cares? We had a blast watching it, all the guys that are still here, and I think the fans enjoyed it. I got a group text here from a bunch of players around the league and they seemed to really like it, too,” Webb said. “I think it was an awesome way to end.”

Logan Webb, others satisfied with swing-offs

Pete Alonso, who was close to winning MVP of the game, was also an advocate of the swing-off at the end.

“I just thought it was awesome. I mean, everyone was super, super into it. I think people really thoroughly enjoyed the show,” Alonso said via Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

It's not certain if this will be something that the MLB will put in place in regular games, but it doesn't sound like a bad idea, especially if it's something that the actual players like. It's not certain which players are in Webb's group chat, but they seem to be down for the cause.