Giants make big Darius Slayton move after trade rumors

As the New York Giants work to rebound from the disastrous Dave Gettleman era, one of the key issues to navigate is the disastrous cap situation left behind. Darius Slayton has been in trade rumors as the Giants looked to shed salary and make more room on the roster. For the time being, the 25-year-old wide receiver will remain on the roster after agreeing to restructure his contract.

According to Tom Rock of Newsday, Slayton has agreed to a pay cut that saves the Giants $1.6 million in cap space. He will have the chance to earn more than his league-minimum salary.

Giants & WR Darius Slayton agreed to paycut that will keep him on team source says. Drops his salary from $2.54m to league min ($965k). Saves Giants about $1.6 against cap. Slayton has a chance to earn some back with playtime incentives. He’ll be on the field for practice today. — Tom Rock (@TomRock_Newsday) September 7, 2022

Slayton and the Giants agreeing to this new deal is the best for both worlds. It saves the Giants from having to cut a player simply for financial reasons (like how they had to do with top cornerback James Bradberry) and gets them some cap space. For Slayton, he keeps his roster spot as he tries to work his way back up the depth chart.

After two seasons with well over 700 receiving yards, Slayton didn’t even crack half of that last season. With Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard, Kadarius Toney and Wan’Dale Robinson above him in the pecking order, his place on the offense is shrinking quickly. His brutal inefficiency from last season may have done him in, even though it is not all his fault.

Darius Slayton’s time on the Giants will seemingly be up very soon. For the time being, he can be used as a decent depth piece for the team’s wide receivers.