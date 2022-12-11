By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The San Francisco Giants have been busy this offseason. They have been in the mix for some of the biggest names in free agency. Although they have been one of the biggest heaters for the MLB’s hot stove, they don’t have much to show for it.

The Giants have lost out on another free agent after losing the Aaron Judge sweepstakes. Starting pitcher Kodai Senga has signed with the New York Mets. Landing Mitch Haniger was a solid move and retaining Joc Pederson is helpful but they have struggled to make a potential move that truly helps them improve.

It should be recognized that San Francisco is trying, though. Jon Heyman of MLB Network noted that the Giants “were in strong on Senga” before losing out to the Mets. They were one of three finalists in the pursuit of Judge before he re-signed with the New York Yankees.

The Giants followed up a 107-win season in 2021 with just 81 wins last season. Injuries to key players played a part but it was still a ghastly drop-off from the best record in the MLB. Their efforts to improve during free agency have not been extremely fruitful. The silver lining is that San Francisco’s pursuits for Senga, Judge and other stars show they are serious about winning.

In a strong division featuring the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres, the Giants have to make some big moves. They are still in the mix for star shortstop Carlos Correa and star pitcher Carlos Rodon.