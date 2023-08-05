The NL West has been one of the best divisions in baseball this season and the race to win it might come right down to the end of the season. The San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers are in a tight race right now, but recent news involving the Giants could affect things.

San Francisco pitcher Anthony DeSclafani is set to receive a PRP injection into his right elbow, and he won't be able to throw for six to eight weeks, according to a tweet from Alex Pavlovic. The last game of the Giants regular season is exactly eight weeks away. This could very well end DeSclafani's season, and it's certainly puts a damper of the division title hopes for the Giants.

A PRP (platelet-rich plasma) injection is done to help speed up the process of healing injured tendons. Even if the Giants make the playoffs and it's been over eight weeks, DeSclafani will have to ease back into things.

So far this season, Anthony DeSclafani has a 4-8 record, a 4.88 ERA and 1.25 WHIP. His strikeout to walk ratio is 4.0. He is a reliable pitcher and is consistent as well, so he will definitely be missed by the Giants for the remainder of the regular season.

Right now in the NL West, the Dodgers lead the Giants by three games. Los Angeles is 63-45 and San Francisco is 61-49. The good news for Giants fans and is that they are currently sitting atop the wild card standings. San Francisco has a three game lead on the next closest team, the Philadelphia Phillies. Regardless of the division race, the Giants are in a good spot to end up in the playoffs.

For DeSclafani, hopefully he can make a speedy recovery, and if the Giants go deep enough in the playoffs, maybe he'll be able to make his return this year.