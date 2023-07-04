The San Francisco Giants got a collection of positive and negative injury news on Monday night, just a week out from the All-Star break.

Outfielder Mike Yastrzemski was activated off the injured list, after missing the last 10 games with a hamstring injury. Yastrzemski has been clutch for San Francisco this year in his fifth season, including a walk-off grand slam in June before his injury.

However, the Giants got bad news in the same stroke, when infielder Thairo Estrada went down with a left hand fracture. Pitcher Anthony DeSclafani also went out with right shoulder fatigue, landing him on the 15-day DL.

Live and breathe baseball?

🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter.

Youngster Brett Wisely was called up to replace the gap in the roster, who has been hitting over .300 in Triple-A. He will be slotted in between second base and the outfield as a utility player, and try to help the team stay in the race heading into the break.

The Giants will have to fight tooth and nail to survive in a stacked NL West division. They are currently in a heated battle with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks for the lead heading into the break, with only three games separating the teams.

The Giants currently sit with +360 odds to win the division, but have much better -200 odds to make the playoffs through the wild card method. There will be a large swathe of teams on their heels throughout the summer, and they will hope to curb the injury bug and stay healthy to compete out west.