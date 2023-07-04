The San Francisco Giants got a collection of positive and negative injury news on Monday night, just a week out from the All-Star break.

Outfielder Mike Yastrzemski was activated off the injured list, after missing the last 10 games with a hamstring injury. Yastrzemski has been clutch for San Francisco this year in his fifth season, including a walk-off grand slam in June before his injury.

However, the Giants got bad news in the same stroke, when infielder Thairo Estrada went down with a left hand fracture. Pitcher Anthony DeSclafani also went out with right shoulder fatigue, landing him on the 15-day DL.

Youngster Brett Wisely was called up to replace the gap in the roster, who has been hitting over .300 in Triple-A. He will be slotted in between second base and the outfield as a utility player, and try to help the team stay in the race heading into the break.

The Giants will have to fight tooth and nail to survive in a stacked NL West division. They are currently in a heated battle with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks for the lead heading into the break, with only three games separating the teams.

The Giants currently sit with +360 odds to win the division, but have much better -200 odds to make the playoffs through the wild card method. There will be a large swathe of teams on their heels throughout the summer, and they will hope to curb the injury bug and stay healthy to compete out west.