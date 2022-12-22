By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The San Francisco Giants are reportedly interested in Michael Conforto, per Susan Slusser. However, Conforto is a Scott Boras agent and Scott Boras happens to represent Carlos Correa, who’s deal recently fell apart with the Giants.

Boras made a strong statement in reference to the Correa-Giants fallout.

“We reached an agreement. We had a letter of agreement. We gave them a time frame to execute it,” Boras said. “They advised us they still had questions. They still wanted to talk to other people, other doctors, go through it. I said, ‘Look, I’ve given you a reasonable time. We need to move forward on this. Give me a time frame. If you’re not going to execute, I need to go talk with other teams.”

San Francisco’s hesitancy led to Correa landing with the Mets. It will be interesting to see how the Giants proceed with Boras clients as free agency goes on. However, their reported Michael Conforto interest suggests that they will move forward regardless.

Farhan Zaidi released a statement on the Carlos Correa situation following Boras’ comments.

“While we are prohibited from disclosing confidential medical information, as Scott Boras stated publicly, there was a difference of opinion over the results of Carlos’ physical examination. We wish Carlos the best,” Zaidi said.

San Francisco chances’ of catching the Dodgers and Padres are slim. But signing a player like Michael Conforto would boost their chances of making a National League Wild Card push.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the Giants’ free agency.