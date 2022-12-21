By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Carlos Correa left the MLB world in shock by agreeing to terms on a contract with the New York Mets after his San Francisco Giants deal fell through. Correa’s agent, Scott Boras, sent a message to the Giants prior to Correa landing in New York, per The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

“We reached an agreement. We had a letter of agreement. We gave them a time frame to execute it,” Boras said. “They advised us they still had questions. They still wanted to talk to other people, other doctors, go through it. I said, ‘Look, I’ve given you a reasonable time. We need to move forward on this. Give me a time frame. If you’re not going to execute, I need to go talk with other teams.’”

Carlos Correa’s deal with the Giants seemed all but completed. But an injury concern led to hesitancy on the Giants’ side. The shortstop ultimately inked a 12-year, $315 million deal with the Mets as a result.

Boras addressed Carlos Correa’s underlying injury issue, per Rosenthal.

“You’re talking about a player who has played eight major-league seasons,” Boras said. “There are things in his medical record that happened decades ago. These are all speculative dynamics. Every team has a right to go through things and evaluate things. The key thing is, we gave them (the Giants) medical reports at the time. They still wanted to sign the player and negotiate with the player.”

In the end, it all worked out for the Mets who are now one of the favorites to win the World Series.