By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

San Francisco Giants’ President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi issued a statement after Carlos Correa’s deal fell through with the team, per Alex Pavlovic.

“While we are prohibited from disclosing confidential medical information, as Scott Boras stated publicly, there was a difference of opinion over the results of Carlos’ physical examination. We wish Carlos the best,” Zaidi said.

Initial concern over Correa’s deal began after San Franciso postponed his introductory press conference. The Giants displayed hesitancy in finalizing the deal based on a prior injury report which led to the fallout. Carlos Correa ended up inking a deal with the New York Mets as a result.

The Giants’ offseason has been a disappointing one without question. They not only lost star pitcher Carlos Rodon in free agency, but were also unable to land any of the superstars that were available. There was initial optimism that San Francisco would sign California native Aaron Judge. But Judge ultimately re-signed with the New York Yankees.

Many people around the MLB world still expected the Giants to land at least one high-profile free agent. And they appeared to have done just that after agreeing to terms on a deal with Carlos Correa. However, losing Correa in the end led to no shortage of reactions from fans.

The Giants’ odds of competing in the difficult to navigate NL West were going to be slim even with Correa. At best, they are now a fringe Wild Card team.

Meanwhile, Carlos Correa is preparing to spend the next 12 years in New York with the Mets.